A section of McClelland Road will be closed for an extended amount of time, after a car accident left a power pole damaged over the weekend.
The section of McClelland Road from the McDowell-Demar intersection to the McGregor-Mitchell intersection will be closed until West Penn Power repairs a damaged power pole, North Strabane Township Fire Department reported.
The motor vehicle accident that damaged the power pole occurred Saturday, said fire Chief Mark Grimm. West Penn Power was notified of the damage and will replace the pole, he said.
Road closed signs have been placed at the impacted intersections. Locals should allow extra time for morning commutes, if their routes take them along the affected stretch of McClelland Road.