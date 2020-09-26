The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be replacing the Mayview Road bridge next year.
“The replacement of this bridge and related improvements will address road flooding which has plagued the area for years.” said State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-South Fayette.
The bridge spans a tributary leading to the Chartiers Creek in South Fayette Township.
This project also includes intersection widening and realignment with additional left turn lanes at the intersection of Boyce and Mayview roads.
Work is expected to begin this coming March and last about eight to nine months. During construction, traffic will be detoured.