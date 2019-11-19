Matthew Mascara was introduced to politics early in life, attending Democratic campaign rallies to support his grandfather, who raised from a Washington County commissioner to become a U.S. congressman.
As the grandson of Frank Mascara of Charleroi, who was the brains behind the Southpointe mixed-use park in Cecil Township, Matthew Mascara has been around campaigns since the age of 6.
“I was just around it constantly, said Mascara, 22, of Rostraver Township. “It kind of started a fire in me that never went out.”
He’s part of a political dynasty that also saw his uncle, Mark Mascara, earn a seat on the bench in Washington County Court of Common Pleas.
Mark Mascara was sworn in as judge in January 2004, and died six years later of cancer at age 54. Frank Mascara entered his political career in 1973 by being elected Washington County controller.
He went on to serve as county commissioner in 1980 until being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994, a position from which he retired in 2003. He died in 2011.
Many people in power made fun of Frank Mascara when he was commissioner for advocating for Southpointe, something that was once widely called “Frank’s folly.” Over the years, time proved his critics wrong after Southpointe became the jewel of Washington County.
Matthew Mascara unsuccessfully entered the political arena shortly before he graduated this spring from St. Vincent College in Latrobe by earning the Democratic nomination for Westmoreland County treasurer. He attracted 41% of the vote, losing to incumbent Jared Squires.
“I was in the primary when I was writing my senior thesis,” he said.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, who was Frank Mascara’s deputy district director, said the young Mascara entered the Westmoreland race knowing it would be difficult for him to win as a Democrat.
“Seeing him following his grandpap’s footsteps warmed my heart, said Snyder, D-Waynesburg. “It’s in his DNA.”
Matthew Mascara said his November loss isn’t going to stop him from entering another campaign.
“I’m weighing my decision here,” he said.