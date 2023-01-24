Applications for the spring training course to become a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist in Washington County are being accepted until Feb. 1.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is a statewide partnership initiative that aims to connect people with their local ecosystems through intensive natural science training and local conservation service work.
It is a venture directed toward developing a local corps of “master volunteers and service providers” to offer education, outreach and service dedicated to the understanding and management of natural areas within their communities.
Coordinated by Washington County Watershed Alliance, classes will be held weekly on Thursday evenings, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 6 to June 22 with four field sessions on Saturdays (April 22, May 6, May 20, and June 10).
Applications for the spring training course to become a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist are being accepted until February 1.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is a statewide partnership initiative that aims to connect people with their local ecosystems through intensive natural science training and local conservation service work.
It is a venture directed toward developing a local corps of “master volunteers and service providers” to offer education, outreach and service dedicated to the understanding and management of natural areas within their communities.
Classes will be held weekly on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from April 6 through June 22. Saturday field sessions will be held on April 22, May 6, May 20, and June 10.
Since 2010, PA Master Naturalist volunteers have engaged in more than 75,000 hours of conservation service and improved 6,632 acres of habitat and 1,218 miles of waterways through stewardship service.
For additional information, please visit https://bit.ly/PMNtraining or contact Susie Moffett at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org or 412-445-3715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.