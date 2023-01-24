Applications for the spring training course to become a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist are being accepted until February 1.

Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is a statewide partnership initiative that aims to connect people with their local ecosystems through intensive natural science training and local conservation service work.

It is a venture directed toward developing a local corps of “master volunteers and service providers” to offer education, outreach and service dedicated to the understanding and management of natural areas within their communities.

Classes will be held weekly on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from April 6 through June 22. Saturday field sessions will be held on April 22, May 6, May 20, and June 10.

Since 2010, PA Master Naturalist volunteers have engaged in more than 75,000 hours of conservation service and improved 6,632 acres of habitat and 1,218 miles of waterways through stewardship service.

For additional information, please visit https://bit.ly/PMNtraining or contact Susie Moffett at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org or 412-445-3715.