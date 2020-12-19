The creator of one of Washington County’s most popular Facebook pages is stirring the pot once again – this time, to encourage folks to order takeout next week.
Nate Mass, who started the “Washington PA Food” page last year, is putting together a takeout version of last year’s Restaurant Takeovers.
“I think the biggest thing is keeping these places afloat so that we still have a town,” Mass said. “Whether you and me agree with it or not, it sucks what they’re going through.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the “food group” would select a restaurant each month to “take over.” Dozens of food enthusiasts and members of the page would meet up at the restaurant on a specific day to try their food.
“It was everyone going to the same place,” Mass said. “And those restaurants always had some type of sampler platter or specials going for that day.”
This Restaurant Takeover Takeout Series, as it’s being called, will be a little different. Mass said it will be similar to Pittsburgh’s restaurant week, where instead of highlighting one place for people to gather, any restaurants can participate with takeout specials, deals and discounts.
Mass said there’s no obligation for places to offer discounts or to be open on Christmas. Rather, it’s meant to be an opportunity to promote the restaurants and have them participate in whatever ways they can. So far, he’s got more than 14 places on board.
“I’m going to let them promote themselves in the group, and I’ll make a list of what to check out on which day,” Mass said. “I just reached out to the people I knew to see if it was a good idea. Everyone seems to be excited and on board.”
Mass said the Takeover Takeout series will begin Monday and run through next Sunday. Owners who would like to participate should reach out to him by Sunday night, as he plans to update the community with participating restaurants and specials offered in posts on the Facebook food page.
“People want to be a part of something different to promote their place,” Mass said. “Anything we can do to help these places. We don’t want to see some of these local gems go down the gutter.”