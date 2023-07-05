A Masontown man was charged Friday with throwing homemade fireworks near children, reportedly to annoy his neighbors.
John Hamilton Dillow, 38, faces a felony charge of possession of weapons of mass destruction, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Masontown police were called to Dillow's house at 215 Debolt Avenue multiple times in June. Two parents told police that their children were playing in a wooded area near Dillow's house when he threw what appeared to be fireworks.
Police said there were three children, all under the age of 10.
The parents confronted Dillow, who allegedly threatened to throw more fireworks.
Police obtained a warrant and searched Dillow's home the evening of June 27. According to the complaint, investigators found 24 homemade M80-type explosives that were colored red, white and blue. Dillow told police he had purchased the explosives in West Virginia.
According to the complaint, Dillow initially denied throwing any of the explosives but later confessed.
"His motivation in doing so was to aggravate his neighbors, who he did not like, and to have fun," police wrote in the complaint.
Dillow was arraigned Friday night before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.