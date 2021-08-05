Masks will once again be required to be worn in most situations inside the Washington County Courthouse regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
President Judge John DiSalle signed the administrative order late Wednesday that immediately reinstated many COVID-19 safety protocols, including the mask mandate for all elected officials, judges, courthouse staff, attorneys and visitors while inside the courthouse.
In his order, DiSalle cited the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and Washington County’s status now showing “substantial spread” of the coronavirus in the community as reasons to “maximize protection” with the new restrictions.
The order, which goes into effect today, specifically states that face coverings are required “indoors in public areas or when dealing with a member of the public,” meaning there may be some circumstances when courthouse workers can remove their masks in private settings.
“Any individual that refuses to wear a mask shall be barred from entry into a judicial facility,” DiSalle wrote, adding that sheriff’s deputies are authorized to enforce his order. “Individuals barred from entry shall be provided a means to enable them to initiate, participate in or complete their business at a judicial facility.”
Court officials can allow people to remove their masks while testifying or in other circumstances, according to the order. They can also limit the number of people permitted in a courtroom or other judicial facility to allow for social distancing.
The order extends to “all individuals in a judicial facility” in Washington County, so the same safety protocols appear to be in effect at district magistrate offices, as well.
DiSalle decided to reinstate the new masking protocols after Washington County was moved into the “substantial spread” category Monday, triggering stricter Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Washington County has seen an uptick of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, and has reported 47 new coronavirus infections since Monday.