The requirement to wear masks in the Washington County Courthouse has been lifted for people who are vaccinated from COVID-19.
President Judge John DiSalle issued the order late Friday, following guidance last month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health that eased rules for face coverings in public for vaccinated individuals. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is still required to wear a mask while inside the courthouse, according to DiSalle’s order.
Meanwhile, the normal trial calendar was permitted to resume Tuesday, allowing for civil trials to commence after being halted. Jury trials involving criminal proceedings were permitted to resume in mid-March after being suspended for four months.
Various emergency judicial orders have been in place since the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in Washington County last March. Some remote or virtual options for minor proceedings remain in effect.
DiSalle also issued an order closing the courthouse and magisterial district courts on Friday, June 18, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.