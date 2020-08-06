Two Maryland men were in custody Wednesday in Allegheny County facing charges in a string of armed robberies this week at convenience stores, including three in the Mon Valley.
Allegheny County police took the suspects, Rexford Enoch Prince-Wright, 23, and Elijah Alvin Sayon, 22, of Hagerstown, into custody in Swissvale following a robbery in New Eagle.
The men were identified by a cooperating witness following a robbery involving a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun Tuesday night at a 7-Eleven at Main Street and Route 88 in New Eagle, Monongahela police said.
Allegheny County police said the men were suspects in similar armed robberies Monday night in Rostraver Township and Monessen.
Police in those municipalities and Monongahela said charges were pending in those cases against Wright and Sayon.
Allegheny County police were investigating the men in connection with an armed robbery about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at a GetGo in Kennedy Township. The men were taken into custody from the van that was involved in the robberies, and police also seized the shotgun that was used to threaten the store clerks.
Allegheny police filed charges of robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, theft and reckless endangerment against Wright and Sayon before District Judge Carla M. Swearingen-Batch.