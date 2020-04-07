During a time when activity at the Washington County Courthouse is severely curtailed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Register of Wills James Roman is introducing video conferencing to the marriage license application procedure.
Obtaining a marriage license was previously done in person at the courthouse.
Those who are interested in making an appointment for marriage license service can send a check to “Register of Wills” for $41, which includes the $40 marriage license application fee and $1 for postage to mail the document. The couple must provide the names of both people getting married and a phone number.
When the register of wills office receives the names, phone number and check, the office will call to make a video conference appointment.
The register of wills office also needs to validate the identity of each member of the couple before the scheduled appointment, so participants will be asked to provide identities by e-mailing pictures of photo identification to wcc.registerofwills@washingtoncourts.us.
Appointments, which will require advance notice of at least 24 hours, will be booked on a first-come, first-serve basis.
An email will be sent with a link for video conference via the downloadable Zoom app for the scheduled appointment time.
Couples are asked to log in to the video link 10 minutes before the scheduled appointment to allow time for potential downloading or possible delays. Both applicants for a marriage application must be present at the same time for the video conference. All appointment requests should be mailed to Register of Wills, 1 S. Main St., Suite 1002, Washington, PA 15301.
Marriage licenses from any Pennsylvania county can be used throughout the state for 60 days from the date they are issued.
Anyone who has questions about the new process can call the Register of Wills office at 724-228-6775.