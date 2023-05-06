Kacey Marra, vice chair of research for the department of plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, is the recipient of the 2023 Washington County ATHENA Leadership Award.
The award was presented Friday at a lunch at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.
The other finalists were:
- Shana Brown, Washington Business District Authority;
- Lisa Goss, Washington Health System;
- Laura Magone, Laura M. Magone Consulting;
- Sara Schumacher, Washington Health System Foundation.
Celebrating its 20th year in Washington County, the annual award, presented by Crown Castle, honors women’s business leadership in the county.
“This award promotes leadership by honoring exceptional individuals in the community who contribute in significant ways to the achievements of women and women’s leadership efforts,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. “As Ms. Marra and the four finalists demonstrated, we are very fortunate that Washington County’s businesswomen are in both our civic and business communities.”
The recipient and finalists are selected by a panel of accomplished Washington County business leaders.
Also recognized was Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan for her contributions to the business community and mentoring young female business leaders. Kotula announced Friday that the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award is now named after Irey Vaughan.
That award went to Christina Kramer of Range Resources. Her primary focus is on the planning and execution of the company’s community relations, public affairs outreach and charitable giving initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.