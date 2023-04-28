Wayne Hunnell

Washington County Agricultural Fair Secretary Wayne Hunnell announces upcoming events and activities for the 225th annual Washington County Agricultural Fair at Thursday's media day Thursday.

In 1798, when Washington County held its first agricultural fair, John Adams was serving as the nation’s second president with Thomas Jefferson as vice president, and the United States included only 16 states.

This year, the Washington County Agricultural Fair – originally called the “Morganza Fair” – celebrates its 225th anniversary.

