In 1798, when Washington County held its first agricultural fair, John Adams was serving as the nation’s second president with Thomas Jefferson as vice president, and the United States included only 16 states.
This year, the Washington County Agricultural Fair – originally called the “Morganza Fair” – celebrates its 225th anniversary.
The Washington County Agricultural Fair Planning Committee hosted a media day Thursday to share a series of events and activities to celebrate the milestone.
“Over the past 225 years, the fair, now known as the Washington County Agricultural Fair, has really shined a light on the importance of agriculture in our county, on the farming families that work every day to sustain that, and of course, bringing together those who aren’t in farming with seeing their food source and where it comes from,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency, and a member of the fair’s 225h anniversary committee. “We’re not only celebrating that rich history of agriculture, but also where we’re going, what the future of agriculture is in Washington County, and the improvements we’re making here at the fairgrounds.”
The media day included a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction of a memorial plaza that will feature fair history, commemorative images, and personalized pavers.
“It’s an exciting year for us,” said Wayne Hunnell, fair board secretary.
He announced that local artist Diane Adams has been commissioned to create a mural showcasing the history and evolution of the fair, which has grown into an eight-day event that attracts more than 65,000 visitors annually.
The mural, a permanent display, will be painted on the exterior of a building next to the plaza.
Additionally, an opening parade featuring past and present fair exhibitors is scheduled for Aug. 13, and a major country music act will perform.
A commemorative magazine and commemorative tickets, which will be distributed at the gate, also are in the works.
The fair will run from Aug. 12 through 19.
Also on display was “Green Gus,” a 1959 Ford C-600 truck carrying a 1949 Ford 8N tractor. The truck and tractor will make appearances at more than a half-dozen events throughout the county, including the Running of the Wools in downtown Washington on May 6.
Several capital improvements are planned throughout the year, too, including renovating the draft horse barn, paving a portion of the fairgrounds and installing additional rail fence, and erecting a historic barn that had been donated by CNX and will be used for 4-H meetings, private parties, and other events.
Agriculture is the largest industry in Washington County, according to the fair board. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Washington County fourth overall out of the state’s 67 counties, with 1,760 farms, trailing only Lancaster, York, and Berks counties.
“The Washington County Agricultural Fair is one of our hidden gems in Washington County; it’s just a great place to come,” said Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi, noting he has attended the fair more than 60 years. “One of the things we’re so thankful for with the fair is it keeps our country charm. It’s always had that little magic to it. We want to keep that, and we appreciate the job the fair board does keeping this business going ... we, as the Washington County Board of Commissioners, certainly appreciate that and we wish 225 more years of success.”
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will continue its 112-year-old tradition of providing transportation to the fair, shuttling guests to the fair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Daily fair admission is $10 including carnival rides. Parking is free.
Note: The anniversary pawvers will be sold in two sizes: 4-by-4 inches for $225 and 4-by-8 inches for $425 and can be engraved with personalized messages. All proceeds benefit the Washington County Agricultural Fair. For more information, visit the fair website at www.washingtonfair.org or call the fair office at 724-225-7718.
