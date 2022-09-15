State police have charged a Marianna man with 10 counts of pornography after illicit material was discovered on his cellphone.
Matthew Freder Marletti, 44, is due to be arraigned on the charges before District Judge Curtis Thompson at 10:30 a.m. today. In addition to the child pornography charges, Marletti faces an additional felony of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, in November 2020 Google reported that 11 images had been uploaded to an account. The IP address the account used would later be traced to Marletti.
Someone with the same IP address was reported to be on the chatting app Skout, asking users to have sex with their children, according to the complaint.
Police executed a search warrant at Marletti’s Sixth Street residence in June. They seized a cellphone which was found to have “multiple images containing child pornography,” according to the complaint. Police said the images included a victim believed to be 1 to 3 years old.
