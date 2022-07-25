Monongahela Area Revitalization Corp. (MARC) will hold its fifth 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 6.
“On Your MARC Cox Market presents the Best Yet 5K Run/Walk” will begin and end at the Monongahela Aquatorium and wind through the neighborhoods of Monongahela and New Eagle. Starting time for the runners is 8 a.m., followed by walkers at 8:03.
Medals will be awarded to the three fastest runners and walkers, male and female. Medals also be awarded in eight age categories for runners and seven age categories for walkers. No duplication of awards will be given.
Aug. 3 is the deadline to apply for the $20 registration fee. The first 100 registrants will be guaranteed a shirt and a race bag. A $25 late registration fee will be accepted at the race site until 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. However, a shirt and race bag will not be guaranteed.
Race applications are available at Cox Market, 711 Route 481; Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sparkles by Shell in Monongahela. Online registration is at www.runsignup.com. For more information, contact George Eckert, MARC president, at 412-496-3472.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!