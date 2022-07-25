news2.JPG

Monongahela Area Revitalization Corp. (MARC) will hold its fifth 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 6.

“On Your MARC Cox Market presents the Best Yet 5K Run/Walk” will begin and end at the Monongahela Aquatorium and wind through the neighborhoods of Monongahela and New Eagle. Starting time for the runners is 8 a.m., followed by walkers at 8:03.

