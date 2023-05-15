Editor’s note: This is the third in a weekly series in observance of May’s Mental Health Month.

Rob Whalen appeared to be living the good life. A baseball pitcher armed with pinpoint control, a mid-90s fastball and a sharp breaking ball, Whalen rocketed through the minor leagues and made it to the majors at the age of 22. In his big-league debut, in 2016, Whalen was the starting and winning pitcher for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In