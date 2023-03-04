The Sewickley man accused of taking a U.S. Postal Service truck from Allegheny County and driving it the wrong way for a couple of miles on Interstate 79 near Waynesburg earlier this year waived his case to court.

Tyler Aiello Floro appeared Friday before District Judge Glenn Bates for his preliminary hearing on multiple charges that included fleeing police, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in connection with the Jan. 22 incident with the mail truck.

