The Sewickley man accused of taking a U.S. Postal Service truck from Allegheny County and driving it the wrong way for a couple of miles on Interstate 79 near Waynesburg earlier this year waived his case to court.
Tyler Aiello Floro appeared Friday before District Judge Glenn Bates for his preliminary hearing on multiple charges that included fleeing police, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in connection with the Jan. 22 incident with the mail truck.
Floro, 35, allegedly drove the truck from Moon Township south toward Greene County when state police located the vehicle and began pursuing him, according to court documents. At some point, Floro began driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Waynesburg interchange while dodging traffic for about two miles, police said.
No vehicles were struck and troopers were able to stop the truck, although he resisted as troopers tried to arrest him, according to court documents. Police said Floro told them he had taken fentanyl earlier in the day. He apparently was a U.S. Postal Service employee, but it was unclear what position he held.
While Floro waived all charges to court before the hearing, prosecutors changed an aggravated assault charge to assault on a law enforcement officer since he allegedly spat on a trooper who was trying to arrest him.
Floro, who was jailed for about a week, is now free on $20,000 bond. He faces one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in Allegheny County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.