Washington police are looking for a man wanted in two separate shootings, one from two months ago and another that occurred Thursday evening.
Maceo Andrese Saunders, 26, of 1651 Weirich Ave., Canton Township, is being sought for suspected involvement in a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shannon and Ridge avenues, according to city police.
Saunders is accused of firing five shots into a vehicle driven by Trey Willis, of Washington, with one of the rounds striking a girl who was in the back seat. She was struck in the leg and suffered serious injuries, police stated in charging documents.
The gunfire was captured on surveillance and it matched the victims’ statements, the affidavit indicates.
In that case, Saunders is facing charges of attempted homicide, illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, possessing a firearm without a license, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Saunders is “considered armed and dangerous,” and police requested anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them at 724-223-4226. A news release issued Friday by city police asked Saunders to turn himself in to either city police or Washington County Adult Probation.
Saunders also is wanted on a warrant in connection with the March 10 shooting in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue in Washington that critically injured Daniel Becker. According to court documents, Becker, 29, was shot in the arm and torso.
Saunders has a lengthy criminal history, and was prohibited from carrying a firearm after pleading guilty to felony drug charges in 2015, for which he served 2 to 4 years in prison.