A little more than three years after a Fayette County teen was shot and killed, a man wanted in connection with his death has been arrested.

Malik Belt, 20, of Uniontown, was taken into custody in Monessen on Thursday by state police and the FBI. Belt was one of three people charged in the Sept. 4, 2020, death of Kaii McCargo, 19, who was fatally shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Evans Street in Uniontown.

