A man was killed early Wednesday morning after he fell off the roof of a car in Franklin Township.
According to state police, the 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on State Route 21. The man climbed on top of the car and was riding on the roof.
Police said he fell off of the car and into the path of another vehicle, which struck and killed him instantly. Police were called to Route 21 near its intersection with Oak Forest Road at about 1 a.m.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
This story will be updated with additional details as they are available.