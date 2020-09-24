A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a train in Washington Wednesday afternoon. Washington police Sgt. Jack Hancock said the man was hit on the tracks behind the Chestnut Veterinary Clinic off West Chestnut Street about 2:30 p.m. Hancock said the man had been identified, but he declined to release his name pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. Hancock said the man was conscious when first responders arrived, but his condition was serious as medics prepared for his flight in the parking lot of Shop ‘n Save. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Man struck by train in Washington
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26