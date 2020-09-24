A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a train in Washington Wednesday afternoon. Washington police Sgt. Jack Hancock said the man was hit on the tracks behind the Chestnut Veterinary Clinic off West Chestnut Street about 2:30 p.m. Hancock said the man had been identified, but he declined to release his name pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. Hancock said the man was conscious when first responders arrived, but his condition was serious as medics prepared for his flight in the parking lot of Shop ‘n Save. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

