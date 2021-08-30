South Strabane police

South Strabane Township police officers treated a 20-year-old man for a gunshot wound to his stomach after responding to a call about 10 p.m. Friday at 996 Manifold Road.

According to police, the victim was awake and alert, and he was transported to a hospital for further treatment. A 22-year-old man was detained and interviewed, police said, and later released.

Following the incident, police said they were not looking for a shooter and had no reason to believe the public was in danger. An investigation continues.

