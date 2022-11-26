Firefighters rescued a man from a burning house in Dunlevy late Friday, although he suffered severe injuries from the fire.
The fire began at 19 Church St. near Route 88 around 9:45 p.m. and quickly consumed the house, Charleroi fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said.
A woman living at the residence was shopping at a nearby store at the time and returned to find her house engulfed in flames and cries for help from her husband, who was trapped inside, Whiten said.
A firefighter pulled the man out of the house, but he suffered serious burns and was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, Whiten said. His name and condition were not released Saturday.
The house was destroyed in the blaze, and crews called a demolition company to raze the remaining parts of the structure to help them extinguish the blaze, Whiten said. Crews were on scene for more than six hours while they doused hot spots, he said.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, which Whiten said appears to have started from an electrical heater inside the kitchen.
Fire departments from Fallowfield, Stockdale, Roscoe, Bentleyville, Monessen and Belle Vernon assisted Charleroi at the scene. Rostraver EMS also was called to treat the injured man, while Charleroi Regional and RESA police closed Route 88 to allow firefighters to work at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.