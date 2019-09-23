An Ohio man was sentenced Monday to 16 to 32 years in prison for fentanyl and firearms convictions, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office.
Lavonne Williams, 39, was convicted in April following a jury trial of five felony charges and three misdemeanor charges including possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of firearms prohibited, and possessing a firearm with altered manufacturer number.
Williams was sentenced by Judge Valarie Costanzo.
Detectives with the Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force were conducting an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking in several locations, including 171 Jollick Manor in Washington.
Detectives made a series of controlled purchases of narcotics and obtained search warrants for several residences in the city.
Warrants executed on June 9, 2017, resulted in several arrests.
The task force found, In Williams’ residence, a safe containing cocaine in rock form, marijuana, $2,600 in cash, approximately five bricks of heroin laced with fentanyl, pills, a Smith & Wesson 32-caliber revolver, a Walther 32-caliber handgun with a scratched-out serial number, and a box of ammunition.
Williams has an extensive criminal record in Ohio, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
“I appreciate the hard work of the detectives and District Attorney Wheeler in removing this dangerous man from the streets of the city of Washington,” said District Attorney Eugene Vittone following the sentencing.
Vittone thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Washington Police Department, and the Washington Regional SWAT team in the execution of the search warrants that provided the evidence against Williams.
Washington County residents who suspect drug activity in their neighborhoods are reminded to call the Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force hotline at 1-800-281-0070. All calls are confidential.