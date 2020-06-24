A Canonsburg man convicted in January of aggravated assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint was sentenced this week in Washington County Court to eight to 16 years in a state prison.
Nathaniel Kevin Griffin Jr., 28, is to be given credit for time served in the Washington County jail as computed by the state Department of Corrections.
Judge Valarie Costanzo also ordered that Griffin have no contact with the victim, and that he be transported by the SCI-Greene County for classification. His assault and strangulation charges are to run concurrently with the unlawful restraint charge to be be served consecutively.
Griffin was acquitted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of rape by forcible compulsion and a count of rape of an unconscious victim, who was a former co-worker.
The victim said Griffin choked her and wrapped an extension cord around her neck in May 2018.