The conclusion of an emotionally charged criminal case drew a host of first responders to the Washington County Courthouse at mid-day Wednesday when jurors reached a “not guilty” verdict and a woman reacted with furor.
Michael G. Stienstraw Jr., 33, whose last known addresses were listed as both Washington and Claysville, was arrested by state police Jan. 9 and jailed. Court records show his initial $50,000 bond was increased to $200,000.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in North Franklin and Morris townships over the course of a year when she was 11 to 12 years old.
Jury selection in the case began Monday and during the course of the trial, the defendant chose not to testify. Jurors deliberated for about an hour.
Judge Valarie Costanzo routinely instructs those present in her courtroom to maintain decorum when a verdict is returned, which she also did Wednesday. Stienstraw was acquitted on all counts.
“There was some crying, but it wasn’t like screaming and yelling,” said attorney Joshua Camson, who was privately retained to represent Stienstraw.
Even in the case of an acquittal, sheriff’s deputies escort a defendant who had been incarcerated back to the facility in the interest of security so he or she can collect belongings as the release is processed.
While Stienstraw was exiting, Camson said a woman “came flying out of the courtroom” on the second floor. People reported the outburst could be heard throughout the building.
“It was a very emotional situation,” said Assistant District Attorney John Friedmann, who prosecuted the case. “All I heard was yelling. I couldn’t say who was doing it or what they were yelling.”
The identity of the woman, who was taken inside the judges’ law library, could not be immediately ascertained. Paramedics were called to treat what was referred to as a panic attack, and the woman left the courthouse in an ambulance.
Friedmann did not discuss with the jurors the reasons behind their decision but he said, “The jury weighed the evidence and came to their determination. We disagree.”
Stienstraw previously entered a guilty plea to indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2007 and was placed on probation for 18 months, according to an online court docket.