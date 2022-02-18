An Independence Township man who intentionally set multiple fires in the Avella area over a four-year period pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County Court.
James Erik Checco admitted to setting the fires between September 2017 until his arrest in May 2021 in which he burned the canopy and portico of the Stefkovich Funeral Home in the village, along with starting several fires in buildings, cars and other property at his uncle’s residence.
Checco, 29, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of arson, along with felony charges of risking a catastrophe and reckless burning as part of the plea agreement with prosecutors. Checco was sentenced by Judge Valarie Costanzo to serve five to 10 years in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to the funeral home, his uncle and various insurance companies.
State police fire marshals investigated and determined Checco set fire to the home of his uncle, Frank Checco III, on Aug. 31, 2020, by gathering a pile of clothes in a closet and lighting them. Frank Checco was asleep inside his house at 1885 Avella Road when the fire started, but he was able to escape when his brother awakened him. Investigators said James Checco also set fire to his uncle’s vehicle in April 2020.
Prosecutors said James Checco was angry at his uncle and looking to hurt him by setting the fires, although they did not elaborate on the reason.
An attempted homicide charge in the house fire case was withdrawn as part of the plea, along with all charges in another case.
Checco has been jailed since his arrest in May 2021 after he set fire to the awning at the funeral home in Avella, which damaged the front of the building. Once he’s released, Checco is ordered to have no contact with his uncle or the funeral home.