A man accused of firing multiple gunshots at three people inside a vehicle after getting into a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy at a North Strabane bar in December pleaded guilty just as he was set to go to trial for attempted homicide.

Dee “DJ” Frazee Jr., 27, of North Strabane, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to three felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the gunshots he fired at the occupied vehicle outside of Frankie I’s restaurant during its New Year’s Eve festivities.

