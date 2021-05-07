A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County Court to his role in a state police pursuit last year in the Bentleyville area.
Charles McKinley Dutch Jr. was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in a state prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension, the county district attorney’s office.
Dutch and two other passengers ran from a vehicle police had followed July 29 from Interstate 70 to Johnstown Road and Lincoln Avenue in Somerset Township in a chase that involved several crashes.
Police seized four weapons and crack during the investigation.
Dutch also was sentenced by Judge Gary Gilman to serve two years of probation for the fleeing charge.