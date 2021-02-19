A man who was charged with delivering fentanyl-laced cocaine to a man who suffered a fatal overdose last year in Washington was ordered Thursday to stand trial in the case in Washington County Court.
Sherman “Detroit Shawn” Springer, 48, whose address was unknown, was charged by county detectives in the April 15 death of Lonnie Barnes, court records show.
He was taken into custody last month on a fugitive warrant in Carroll Township by the U.S. Marshals Service.
His preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Jesse Pettit, who held the hearing virtually for Springer, who remains in Washington County jail without bond.