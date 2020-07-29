A 63-year-old man was missing after he left his residence early Wednesday in a nursing home in Canton Township.
State police said Theodore Frye has a medical condition that places him at risk if he does not receive his treatment.
Frye is white, tall and slender and walks with a cane for balance, police said. He was last seen wearing a Steelers jersey and baseball cap.
He left The Grove at Washington, 1198 W. Wylie Ave., between 4:15 and 4:45 a.m., police said.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-223-5200.