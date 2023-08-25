The Washington County coroner identified the driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Interstate 79 near Canonsburg for several hours Wednesday.
Gary M. Reinhardt, 58, of Lancaster, N.Y., was heading south on I-79 at 9:48 a.m. when a northbound motorist lost control, crossed the median and struck Reinhardt’s vehicle. A total of four vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash.
The accident occurred at mile marker 43.6, between the Houston and Canonsburg exits.
State police have not identified the other drivers involved.
Reinhardt was declared dead at the scene. According to the coroner, he was wearing his seatbelt. At least two others were transported to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment, with one being Lifeflighted to Allegheny General Hospital.
According to the coroner, Reinhardt’s specific cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.