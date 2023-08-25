79 fatal 2

Traffic was backed up for several miles as a result of Wednesday morning’s fatal crash on I-79 near Canonsburg.

 Jon Andreassi

The Washington County coroner identified the driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Interstate 79 near Canonsburg for several hours Wednesday.

Gary M. Reinhardt, 58, of Lancaster, N.Y., was heading south on I-79 at 9:48 a.m. when a northbound motorist lost control, crossed the median and struck Reinhardt’s vehicle. A total of four vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription