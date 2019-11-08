A man was killed outside of a North Strabane Township on Friday after he became trapped when a roughly 10-foot-deep trench in which he was helping to place a sewer line collapsed and buried him.
North Strabane fire Chief Mark Grimm said his department was called to the house on Brehm Road about 1:10 p.m. It was a little before 5 p.m. by the time the man's remains were recovered.
"It took us nearly three hours from the time we started (digging) to rescue the male that was trapped in the hole," Grimm said. "The problem with these collapses, obviously, is that you're 6 to 10 feet down, dirt keeps falling, so it's tedious and time-consuming ..."
Members of Canonsburg EMS him dead. Grimm said the body was in the care of the Washington County coroner's office. The coroner's office had not released his identity or specified the cause and manner of death as of press time.
The man didn't live at the house but was one of several people who were tying it to a municipal sewer line that had recently been installed in the neighborhood.
He wasn't doing the work for a contractor or other type of employer, but officials said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had arrived to investigate.
Peters Township, Canonsburg and Washington firefighters, plus North Strabane police, were among the other agencies that responded to the call.