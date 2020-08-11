The Washington Police Department has opened an internal investigation into one of its officers discharging a weapon during an incident involving an Avella man at GetGo on Wylie Avenue Sunday afternoon.
“We had an officer that did discharge his weapon at the incident,” Washington police Chief Robert Wilson said Monday. “No one was shot, thank God.”
According to a criminal complaint filed by city police Officer Paul Becker, he responded to a residence in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue for the theft of a bicycle at 1:33 p.m.
The bike owner, Lance Littel, told police that a man, later identified as Jesse Charnik, came to his door on Woodland, the complaint said. Charnik, 31, of 38 Homestead Drive, allegedly told Littel that he was in an accident and needed to call a relative. Charnik then “tried to gain access” to the residence before Littel offered to call the relative on Charnik’s behalf, according to the complaint.
Charnik then allegedly went into Littel’s backyard and took his green and black bike, which officers found a short time later parked outside the GetGo on Wylie, according to the complaint. Officers found Charnik in the gas station’s restroom, where he initially told them that he got the bike from a friend.
Charnik is accused of resisting arrest and fighting with officers. They struggled into the hallway and into the kitchen. The affidavit stated that Officer Nicholas Powell was in the kitchen with Charnik when Powell said, “He’s got something.”
Becker wrote in the report that Powell was out of his view when he heard a gunshot. He said he then saw Powell run back to the kitchen door and around a corner. No further explanation regarding the gunshot or any potential injuries was provided in the affidavit. Wilson declined to name the officer who discharged the weapon.
Charnik was handcuffed in front of the store and taken to the police station. While in custody, Charnik allegedly admitted to stealing the bike “because of his heroin addiction,” the complaint said.
When police returned to GetGo to collect the bike into evidence, an employee told police that Charnik assaulted her while he was there. Charnik allegedly grabbed, pushed, squeezed and held down the employee, the complaint stated.
Police charged Charnik with burglary, theft, resisting arrest and simple assault. He was arraigned Sunday night by District Judge Mark Wilson and jailed on $25,000 bond.
Wilson said once his department’s investigation into the gunshot is completed, it will be handed over to Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone’s office for review.
“They’re aware of the incident and that it will be turned over to them,” Wilson said.