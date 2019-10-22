A North Franklin Township man was arrested Friday on accusations he burglarized his local municipal building last month.
State police used fingerprints lifted from the crime scene to identify the suspect, Norman Elder Booher, 61, who was charged with burglary, trespassing and theft, court records show.
Booher, of 821 Cleveland Road, also was apprehended Oct. 4 in a retail theft case at Interstate Foodland, 1920 W. Chestnut St., Canton Township. He matched the description of the man seen in video surveillance breaking into the North Franklin Township building, 620 Franklin Farms Road, about 6 a.m. Sept. 14, police stated in the affidavit.
Police said township secretary Jacqueline Kotchman discovered the burglary when she reported to work about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and found items on her office floor.
She told police a box containing $120 and a ring holding keys to local businesses were missing from a cabinet in her office.
She also discovered a window broken in a rear office which had been ransacked. The window on the door to the tax office also was broken, court records indicate.
Police claim Booher confessed to the burglary when interviewed Friday.
He was sent to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.