James Deshong mugshot

CHARLEROI – A Charleroi man is in custody on accusations he assaulted two police officers who accompanied Children and Youth employees when they removed two girls from his residence Thursday.

District Judge Gary Havelka placed the suspect, James Stuart Deshong, 53, in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond following his arraignment on aggravated assault and related charges, court records show.

Deshong allegedly became upset and agitated at police, even after he was told they were not there to take the children “due to living conditions” in his home, charging documents state.

Police said officers also attempted to explain to him the process to seek custody of the girls.

Police accuse him of punching officer Brandon Zuraw in the left side of his face about 7:15 p.m. before striking Lt. Mike Polinski, causing a laceration to his jaw that required three stitches, court records indicate.

Police took Deshong to the floor and called for backup. An officer then used several knee strikes to his torso to take him into custody.

Deshong was treated for his injuries at Mon Valley Hospital.

He also is charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

