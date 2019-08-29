A Canonsburg man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly attacked a woman with a machete.
Brian Harbarger, 39, of Valley View Terrace, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment by Canonsburg police.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to Harbarger’s residence about 9 p.m. Tuesday after the alleged victim called 911.
When police arrived, Harbarger’s wife stuck her head out of the upstairs bedroom window and said Harbarger was going to kill her.
Police kicked in the front door, with weapons drawn.
Police said they found Harbarger sitting on the toilet, naked, and he was taken into custody.
His wife told police that Harbarger had swung the machete at her legs, though they were covered by a blanket, so the machete left only minor scratches. He also made multiple threats to kill her, according to the complaint.
Harbarger was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.