A man suffered multiple injuries when he was pinned between a truck and a piece of machinery Wednesday morning in Cecil Township.
According to township police, the incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Fawcett Church Road, near the border of South Fayette Township.
A Cecil Township officer at the scene said either the gears shifted or the emergency brake failed on a truck carrying a wood chipper for Sidelines Tree Services and Landscaping, of Bridgeville, causing the truck to drift forward about four feet, pinning the man between the vehicle and a stump grinder. The roads also were a bit damp at the time, leaving the possibility that the truck may have slid.
The extent of the injuries of the man, whose name was not released, was not known at the scene. The officer said the victim was conscious and alert and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The officer did say the man suffered an injury to his left leg and was told by medical personnel at the scene that they suspected internal injuries and that the man’s face may have been hit by a part of the truck.
A pickup truck was used to help push the truck free from the victim.
Occupational Health and Safety Administration officials were at the scene conducting an investigation.
Also responding were SouthBridge Emergency Medical Services and Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company.