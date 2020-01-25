A Waynesburg man was injured after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash Friday morning in Gray Township.
According to state police, Richard Riley, 46, was driving east on Route 21 about 10:45 a.m. when his car started hydroplaning. He went off the left side of the road and was ejected through the driver’s side door.
His car came to a rest near the intersection of Route 21 and Grange Road.
Riley refused to be flown from the scene by medical helicopter and was instead transported via ambulance to Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.
Police did not say how severe Riley’s injuries were.
Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.