A Peters Township man is in stable condition after he was struck while trying to cross Route 19 near its intersection with McMurray Road just after 7 a.m. Monday.
According to Peters Township Police Chief Doug Grimes, the 83-year-old man was walking toward the BP gas station on Route 19. He was struck by a car when he stepped off the median into the northbound lane.
Grimes said he was transported via ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital. He did not comment on the extent of his injuries.
Grimes identified the driver only as a woman, whom he said attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian.
The driver remained at the scene, and Grimes said there is no reason to believe she will be charged.
Castle Shannon and Jefferson Hills police departments assisted Peters Township police with reconstructing the accident. A pile of clothing and a cane were visible in the roadway while police conducted their investigation.
Route 19 North was closed from McMurray Road to Pleasant Avenue for about an hour and a half. The road has since reopened.
Peters Township police continue to investigate the incident. The township fire department also responded.