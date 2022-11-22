A man was shot in East Bethlehem Sunday night while attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to state police.
Police said the incident took place on Ziskand Road shortly after 10 p.m. Police only identified the shooting victim as a 26-year-old man.
According to police, the man was attempting to get into the home through a locked screen door when the homeowner told him to leave.
When the man continued breaking the door, the homeowner shot him once in the torso.
Police said he was flown from the scene to a hospital. No additional information on the man’s condition was provided.
State police continue to investigate.
