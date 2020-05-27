A Washington County man was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday afternoon in Mingo Creek County Park following a massive two-day search of the area.
The Washington County coroner's office was summoned to the park about 1 p.m. after the search party found the victim, said Tony Andronas, chief deputy sheriff in Washington County.
The Pennsylvania National Guard joined state police and deputy sheriffs from two counties in searching for the man in his mid-30s whose vehicle was located Tuesday in the park.
"Thank goodness we're getting so much help," Andronas said.
The search began about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after the sheriff's department received a call from a person who was familiar with the case, Andronas said.
It was called off at 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2,600-acre park in Nottingham Township.
Andronas said the victim's cellphone also was traced to the park.
Deputy sheriffs in Greene County also participated in the search as well as canines from various locations.