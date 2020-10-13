A man was found dead following an incident Sunday afternoon in Amwell Township.
State police said Robert Scarfo, 48, was “getting ready for hunting season,” in the woods just off Banetown Road. When he didn’t return, his family reported him missing, and a search and rescue with fire and EMS workers took place.
Scarfo was found dead, and the coroner responded to the scene. The investigating trooper said he doesn’t suspect Scarfo’s death to be suspicious at this time.
The cause of Scarfo’s death is pending the coroner’s report.