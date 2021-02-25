Generic car crash 2
A Charleroi man was flown to an area hospital following a crash on Jefferson Avenue near Ridge Road Wednesday morning.

State police said Christopher Byron, 48, of was driving east around a curve when he crossed the center line. His vehicle collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, driven by Walter Lancaster, 23, of Midway, state police said.

According to state police public information officer Trooper Forrest Allison, Byron was flown to an area hospital as a precaution for possible injuries.

