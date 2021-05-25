A Cumberland Township man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly fired two shots at police who were trying to get him to come out of his mobile home early Tuesday.
State police Trooper Forrest Allison said police were called to the home of Jeffrey Edwin Christopher, 59, 76 Route 88 Mobile Home Park around 10 p.m. Monday to check on his welfare. Christopher refused to come outside, and police returned around midnight to serve an involuntary mental health commitment warrant, Allison said.
He again refused to come outside, according to court paperwork, and the state police Special Emergency Response Team was called. Troopers tried to make contact with Christopher through a public address system, officials said, and around 6 a.m., Christopher allegedly fired two shots in the direction of SERT members.
No one was injured, Allison said.
Around 9:15 a.m., police made entry into Christopher’s home and he was taken away by an ambulance, police said.
Christopher is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, but has not yet been arraigned on the charges.