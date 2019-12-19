A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township Thursday afternoon.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was driving down North Franklin Drive near Consol Energy Park when he lost control of his Kia Soul and rolled onto a landscaped section of Washington Financial Bank Crown Center branch shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The car came to a stop on the driver’s side.
North Franklin Fire Department Captain Ken Patress said the driver told firefighters the accelerator pedal became stuck.
Firefighters cut away the roof of the vehicle and pulled the man from the wreckage. He was trapped for about half an hour.
“He was coming off the hill and the accelerator stuck, and this is were he ended up. These guys did a great job to get him out,” said Patress.
The man was taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital for evaluation and treatment.