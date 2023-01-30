A New Alexandria man is dead after an incident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
According to a release from the Washington County coroner’s office, a state police trooper was rendering assistance to a motorist stopped in the median between the Racetrack Road and Meadow Lands exit of I-79 around 4 p.m.
Another motorist, David Luther, 43, pulled over, got the trooper’s attention, and began making erratic statements, the release stated.
The trooper returned to his vehicle momentarily to request assistance. He went back to Luther’s vehicle where he found the man unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.
Southbound lanes of I-79 were shut down and lane restrictions were in place northbound until about 6:30 p.m.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, the coroner’s office stated.
State police were assisted by Ambulance and Chair Service, South Strabane Township Police Department and the state Department Transportation.
Additional information was not available at press time Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.