State police filed charges against a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Whitley Township and stealing her things Sunday.
Police said Ann Marie Stalnaker had set up cameras in her bedroom, just in case her ex-boyfriend, Wayne David Mauck, returned to her Lemley Road home. She had told him not to come back, according to the criminal complaint, but he did Sunday afternoon.
Mauck, 28, had allegedly broken into Stalnaker’s house through the back door, which he damaged, around noon. He allegedly could be seen on the video recording rummaging through her bedroom and taking items, according to the complaint.
Police said Mauck allegedly also broke into Stalnaker’s shed, damaging it. He is accused of stealing $1,200 worth of electronics, clothes, food, tools and shotgun shells.
Mauck was charged with two counts of criminal trespass, burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Police said they have not yet located Mauck, as he has no permanent address.