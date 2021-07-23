A man has been charged in a sealed homicide case in Washington County.
The criminal complaint and affidavit accusing Devell Dexter Christian of homicide, conspiracy and related offenses was expected to be unsealed when he appears for his preliminary hearing.
The hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 9 before District Judge Mark Wilson in the Washington County Courthouse, a court record made public Thursday indicates.
There have been separate unsolved homicides this year in the county.
Thomas W. Ringer, 40, of Wanesburg, was found dead in May in his burned-out vehicle in East Finley Township. Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was shot in the chest and killed in February after two men wearing hooded sweatshirts walked into his convenience store.
The Washington County district attorney’s office declined to comment about Christian, whose age and address were not immediately known Thursday.