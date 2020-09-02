A biohazard cleaning company had to decontaminate a Hanover Township police car after a suspect who claimed he had COVID-19 allegedly spit all over the driver’s seat Sunday evening.
Police had responded to the residence of James Vincent Hall, 33, of 389 Paris Colliers Road, just before 6 p.m. Sunday for the report of a domestic incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Hall had been sitting on the porch and “acting strange,” his sister told police. Hall and his sister began to argue, and as Hall “aggressively approached” her, Hall’s juvenile nephew stepped between them. Hall then allegedly punched his nephew in the face, the complaint said.
During their altercation, Hall and his nephew fell to the ground, and the juvenile struck his head on the concrete. Police arrested Hall, but while he was in the back of the patrol car, he spit through the window, “leaving gobs of mucus and spit on the driver’s seat,” the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Hall told police that he had been ill for a week. He also told police that five of his co-workers were diagnosed with COVID-19, though Hall had not been tested for the virus. Police said that while Hall was at their station, he became increasingly ill and vomited into a garbage bag.
Police Chief Stan Henry said Tuesday his officers believed Hall to be under the influence of something at the time of his arrest, which led to his vomiting. Henry said he believes Hall used COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid going to jail, as the county jail wouldn’t accept Hall under those circumstances. He was released and charges were filed via summons.
Henry said this is at least the third time since the pandemic began an arrested suspect used COVID-19 to try to get out of being placed in jail. Henry said should the officer who handled the incident exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, he will be tested immediately.
Hall was charged with simple assault, harassment and institutional vandalism. He has not yet been arraigned.
According to the criminal complaint, police will seek restitution for the cost of cleaning the police car.