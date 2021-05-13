A Pittsburgh man is facing accusations he set up a hidden camera in a gym restroom in Canonsburg to film three girls undressing.
State police said the suspect, Anthony Lee Fletcher, 37, also filmed himself setting up the camera at The Armory Youth Center on West College Street, court records allege.
Police began the investigation into Fletcher after Microsoft reported a child pornography image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early February.
The photo of a child involved in a sex act unrelated to the gym films was traced to a Verizon account linked to Fletcher, charging documents allege.
The films from the gym were discovered after police seized devices from Fletcher's home at 5 Lincoln Ave., police stated in the affidavit.
Fletcher was not an employee or volunteer of the youth center operated by a Christian organization, said Chris Thompson, executive director of Metro Pittsburgh Youth for Christ.
He had access to the restroom as a contractor who rented space in the gym from Metro Pittsburgh. None of the victims were children involved in Youth for Christ programs, Thompson said.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Youth for Christ expressed "shock and sadness."
The organization continues to maintain the highest standards of morality and personal conduct for all YFC employees and volunteers as it serves the youth in the community, the group stated.
District Judge Jesse Pettit signed a warrant Wednesday for Fletcher's arrest on charges of child pornography, illegal filming of children and invasion of privacy.